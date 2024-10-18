CPUC Oks California American Water's Acquisition Of Mesa Del Sol Water System In Corral De Tierra

(RTTNews) - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved California American Water's acquisition of the Mesa del Sol water system in the Corral de Tierra area of unincorporated Monterey County.

The company noted that the purchase of the system adds approximately 15 new water connections to the company's current customer base, which already includes about 40,000 connections on the Monterey Peninsula and other parts of the County.

The acquisition of the Mesa del Sol water system is expected to be finalized in early 2025, once construction is complete on a physical interconnection and other system improvements.