22.07.2024 22:10:46

Crown Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $174 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $157 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217 million or $1.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $3.04 billion from $3.11 billion last year.

Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $174 Mln. vs. $157 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.45 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.04 Bln vs. $3.11 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.75 to $1.85 Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 to $6.25

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Crown Holdings Inc.mehr Nachrichten