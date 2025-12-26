Curaleaf Opens Expanded Millcreek Dispensary, Adding Second Erie Location

(RTTNews) - Curaleaf Holdings (CURA.TO) has relocated its Bradford, Pennsylvania, dispensary to a larger site in Erie, opening a second store in the city under the name Curaleaf Millcreek.

The new location, at 4934 West Ridge Road in Millcreek, is now open to patients and keeps Curaleaf's total store count at 18 across Pennsylvania and 159 nationwide. The company stated that the upgraded dispensary features a modern retail layout, a smoother ordering process, and improved in-store flow.

Curaleaf stated that the move is part of its effort to expand its retail footprint in the state by enhancing convenience and increasing access to its product range for patients in the Erie area.

The Millcreek store offers a diverse selection of Curaleaf brands, including Grassroots, Dark Heart, Find, and Select, as well as products such as the Select Briq all-in-one vape. The company said patients will have access to premium flower, vape products, and other cannabis offerings tailored to different wellness and lifestyle needs.

Curaleaf plans to hold a grand opening event on December 27, 2025, to mark the opening, featuring promotions, giveaways, and gifts with purchase.

CURA.TO currently trades at $3.76, or 2.34% lower on the Toronto Stock Exchange.