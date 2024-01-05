CureVac Announces Positive Phase 2 Results For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC), a biopharma company with a special focus on messenger ribonucleic acid, Friday announced positive interim results from a Phase 2 study assessing monovalent and bivalent modified COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Both vaccine candidates, being developed in collaboration with GSK, using CureVac's proprietary second-generation mRNA backbone produced meaningful immune responses and favorable reactogenicity profiles.

The company said all three of the dose levels tested were below those used in mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines licensed in the U.S. and EU.

Myriam Mendila, Chief Development Officer of CureVac said they are in advanced discussions with regulatory authorities to determine the best path forward for a pivotal Phase 3 study.

In the Phase 2 study safety and immunogenicity were assessed in comparison to a licensed bivalent mRNA-based COVID-19 comparator vaccine. The study is being conducted in Australia and is fully enrolled with 427 healthy adults aged 18 and older equally randomized between dose groups.