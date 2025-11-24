CureVac Q3 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC), a biotech company, Monday reported lower earnings and revenue for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly earnings decreased to 273.2 million euro or 1.21 euro per share from 338 million euro or 1.50 euro per share of last year.

Revenues fell 89 percent to 54.1 million euro from 493.9 million euro of previous year, primarily driven by the absence of the 480.4 million euro, one-time revenue recognized in the third quarter of 2024 in connection with the new license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA (GSK) closed in July 2024.

In premarket activity, CVAC shares were trading at $5.02, down 0.20% on the Nasdaq.