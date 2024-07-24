Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

24.07.2024 10:52:02

24 July 2024

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

The Company notes today’s announcement by Morgan Sindall Group plc (“MGNS”) that Malcolm Cooper, Non-Executive Director of both the Company and MGNS, is expected to retire as a Non-Executive Director of MGNS with effect from 31 August 2024 following a nine-year tenure.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis

  

 

  

 

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 


