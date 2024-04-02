Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Properties

02.04.2024 08:00:25

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
02-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

2 April 2024

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Disposal of Properties

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of an industrial unit in Weybridge for £6.0m and unconditionally exchanged on the disposal of a vacant industrial unit in Warrington for £9.0m (“the Disposals”).

 

The Disposals were previously disclosed in the Company’s announcement of 28 February 2024, with the respective sales prices representing premiums to 31 December 2023 valuations of 5.2% (£0.3m) and 61% (£3.4m).

 

The Warrington disposal is expected to complete in mid-April 2024 and total proceeds from the Disposals of £15.0m will be used towards repaying the Company’s existing revolving debt facility, reducing LTV by circa 2%.

 

Commenting on the Disposals, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company’s external fund manager), said:

 

Whilst planning consent has been received to redevelop the Warrington site we believe that, due to a lack of occupier demand and the ability to crystallise a substantial profit for our shareholders, now is the best time to sell.  Selling vacant property is particularly accretive to earnings by both saving void costs and reducing interest expense.

 

“The Weybridge asset has provided a healthy level of income over its four years of ownership and having re-let the unit in 2022 at an increased level of rent, we believe future rental growth may not meet our income growth expectations going forwards so we have made the decision to sell.”
 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Deutsche Numis

 

Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties. 

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

 

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

 

 


