01.07.2024 17:22:17
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
1 July 2024
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
Interim dividend
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, confirms its first quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2025 of 1.5 pence per share, to be paid on 30 August 2024 to shareholders on the register on 12 July 2024, will be designated as a property income distribution (“PID”).
