Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notice of Adjourned General Meeting

8 March 2024

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

(the "Company" or “CREI”)

Notice of Adjourned General Meeting

regarding recommended all-share merger with abrdn Property Income Trust Limited ("Recommended Merger")

Further to the announcement on 27 February 2024, regarding confirmation of adjournment of the CREI General Meeting in connection with the Recommended Merger, notice is hereby given that the adjourned general meeting of CREI (the “Adjourned CREI General Meeting”) will be held at the offices of Deutsche Numis, 45 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7BF at 9.30 a.m. on 19 March 2024.

The Notice for the Adjourned CREI General Meeting is expected to be posted to CREI Shareholders shortly.

Any proxy votes previously submitted for the General Meeting held on 27 February 2024 will apply to the Adjourned CREI General Meeting. Shareholders who have already submitted a proxy vote for the General Meeting and who do not wish to change their voting instructions do not need to take any further action. Shareholders who have already submitted a proxy vote for the General Meeting and who now wish to change their voting instructions should follow the procedures set out in the Notice of Adjourned CREI General Meeting.

The expected timetable of revised principal events is as follows:

Latest time and date for receipt of forms of proxy for the CREI General Meeting 9.30 a.m. on 15 March 2024 CREI General Meeting 9.30 a.m. on 19 March 2024 API Court Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 20 March 2024 API General Meeting 10.15 a.m. on 20 March 2024

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document in relation to the Recommended Merger published by API on 1 February 2024.

Enquiries

Custodian Property Income REIT plc David MacLellan (Chair) via Deutsche Numis Deutsche Numis

(Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to CREI) Nathan Brown Stuart Ord Alexander Kladov George Shiel +44 20 7260 1000 FTI Consulting

(Financial PR Adviser to CREI) Richard Sunderland Andrew Davis Oliver Parsons +44 20 3727 1000

Important Notices

Further information

