Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28 June 2024

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or “the Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 27 June 2024 of the following transactions by Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, his wife and his children relating to the purchase of ordinary shares in the Company.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Ian Mattioli Clare Mattioli Laura Mattioli Alex Dariani 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director, PCAs b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Custodian Property Income REIT plc b) LEI 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share GB00BJFLFT45 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Purchaser Price Volume Ian Mattioli 73.7 pence 20,000 Ian Mattioli 74.8 pence 200,579 Alex Dariani 75.5 pence 10,005 Alex Dariani 75.4 pence 83,373 Clare Mattioli 75.5 pence 19,034 Clare Mattioli 75.5 pence 7,460 Laura Mattioli 75.5 pence 12,164 Ian Mattioli 75.5 pence 7,686 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 360,301 75.0 pence e) Date of the transactions 2024-06-26 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

At the time of the transaction, the Directors of the Company are satisfied they were not in possession of any inside information which had not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com