Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that on 24 October 2025 it purchased 250,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”). The Shares were acquired at 78.8 pence per share for aggregate consideration of £197,000 (plus costs and expenses) and will be held in treasury. This transaction was executed under the irrevocable, non-discretionary share buyback programme (“the Programme”) announced on 17 July 2025 which instructs Deutsche Numis to operate the Programme independently during closed periods.

To date the Company has purchased 3,538,096 shares under the Programme for aggregate consideration of £2.8m, at a weighted average cost per share of 78.1 pence, representing an average 18.9% discount to dividend-adjusted NAV per share.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 3,538,096 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 460,240,645 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.