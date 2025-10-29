CVS Health Aktie

WKN: 859034 / ISIN: US1266501006

29.10.2025 11:55:55

CVS Health Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, CVS Health (CVS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects loss in a range of $0.34 to $0.24 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.55 to $6.65 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.84 to $3.94 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.40 per share.

On average, 28 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.38 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The updated guidance reflects a $5.7 billion goodwill impairment charge incurred in the third quarter related to the Health Care Delivery reporting unit within the Health Services segment.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

