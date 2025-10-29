CVS Health Aktie
WKN: 859034 / ISIN: US1266501006
|
29.10.2025 11:55:55
CVS Health Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, CVS Health (CVS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects loss in a range of $0.34 to $0.24 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.55 to $6.65 per share.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.84 to $3.94 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.40 per share.
On average, 28 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.38 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The updated guidance reflects a $5.7 billion goodwill impairment charge incurred in the third quarter related to the Health Care Delivery reporting unit within the Health Services segment.
