Cybersecurity in Brazil Moves From Maybe to Must Have

No longer a luxury or an afterthought, cybersecurity services and products have become increasingly indispensable for enterprises in Brazil as the country continues to be one of the most-attacked in the world, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity - Solutions and Services report for Brazil finds the country faces the second highest number of cyberattacks in Latin America, second only to Mexico. The threats have sparked a rapid evolution in the Brazilian cybersecurity market as vendors adapt their security posture and solution architecture to meet the needs for next-generation security, the ISG report says.

"Cybersecurity is a major strategic issue in Brazil,” said Doug Saylors, partner, co-lead, ISG Cybersecurity. "It is essential for maintaining business continuity and customer confidence.”

According to data from CERT (Center for Studies, Response and Treatment of Security Incidents in Brazil), cyberattacks peaked in 2020, dropped the following year, but grew again in 2022. Government agencies, hospitals, education groups, manufacturers, retail chains and technology companies have all been victims at some point, the ISG report says.

As technology continues to advance rapidly, the cybersecurity threat in Brazil is growing at a similarly speedy pace. According to the ISG report, enterprises have been forced to deal with ransomware, social engineering attacks, insider threats and IoT-based attacks as well as attacks to their supply chains. In addition to successfully pinpointing a variety of security vulnerabilities, cyberthreats are constantly evolving. New possibilities for danger and methods of attack are emerging all the time, ISG says.

Unfortunately, many companies lack the internal expertise necessary to manage cybersecurity risks on their own, the ISG report says. According to the report, this can make identifying and mitigating cyberthreats difficult and underscores the importance of engaging with providers that have the necessary tools, services and experience to help enterprises address cyberthreats more effectively.

"It is vital for enterprises to keep up with the latest trends and technologies for managing security risks,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Such knowledge provides the background companies need to invest in the most effective solutions and expertise to protect their systems and data.”

The report also examines the growing role of penetration testing and vulnerability assessments in identifying and remediating vulnerabilities in networks and systems.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity - Solutions and Services report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 79 providers across six quadrants: Identity & Access Management (IAM), Extended Detection & Response (XDR), Security Service Edge (SSE), Strategic Security Services, Technical Security Services and Managed Security Services – SOC.

The report names IBM as a Leader in four quadrants, while Accenture, ISH and Logicalis are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Agility, Broadcom, Capgemini, Deloitte, Microsoft, NTT Ltd., and PwC are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Cato Networks, Cirion, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Edge UOL, E-TRUST, EY, Forcepoint, Kaspersky, Netskope, Okta, OpenText, Palo Alto Networks, RSA, senhasegura, Stefanini, Trend Micro, T-Systems, Unisys, Versa Networks, VMware, Wipro and Zscaler are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Claranet, Fortinet, HPE (Aruba), Kyndryl, NTT Ltd. and OpenText are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from ISH, Kaspersky, and T-Systems.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity - Solutions and Services report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230807612247/en/