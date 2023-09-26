D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2023 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-end Earnings on November 7, 2023

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 235357. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 49117. The teleconference replay will be available through November 14, 2023. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through January 31, 2024.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002 and has closed more than 1,000,000 homes in its 45-year history. D.R. Horton has operations in 113 markets in 33 states across the United States and is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse product portfolio with sales prices generally ranging from $200,000 to over $1,000,000. The Company also constructs and sells both single-family and multi-family rental properties. During the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2023, D.R. Horton closed 83,201 homes in its homebuilding operations, in addition to 3,265 single-family rental homes and 530 multi-family rental units in its rental operations. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for its homebuyers and is the majority-owner of Forestar Group Inc., a publicly traded national residential lot development company.

