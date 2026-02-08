Quantum Aktie

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

08.02.2026 18:18:07

D-Wave Quantum Shares Crashed in January. Is it Time to Buy?

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) wants to lead the development of quantum computing with a unique, dual-platform approach. The month of January included several steps to accomplish that goal. Yet rather than sending shares higher, D-Wave stock lost 18.9% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That makes it a good time to take another look at the investing thesis. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
