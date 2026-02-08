Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
08.02.2026 18:18:07
D-Wave Quantum Shares Crashed in January. Is it Time to Buy?
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) wants to lead the development of quantum computing with a unique, dual-platform approach. The month of January included several steps to accomplish that goal. Yet rather than sending shares higher, D-Wave stock lost 18.9% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That makes it a good time to take another look at the investing thesis. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!