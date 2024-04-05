05.04.2024 17:52:50

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
05-Apr-2024 / 16:52 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Dermot Crowley
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
 
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc
 
b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
 
b) Nature of the transaction    
  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
 
  1. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
  1. nil
 217921
  1. 0.01
 106208
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
As Above
e) Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
  2. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland
 
g) Additional Information  


Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Carol Phelan
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer
 
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc
 
b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
 
b) Nature of the transaction    
  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
 
  1. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
  1. nil
 115302
  1. 0.01
 25596
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
As Above
e) Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
  2. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland
 
g) Additional Information  

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Shane Casserly
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Corporate Development Director
 
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc
 
b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
 
b) Nature of the transaction    
  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
 
  1. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan

 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
  1. nil
 115302
 
  1. 0.01
 97094
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
As Above
e) Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
  2. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland
 
g) Additional Information  

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Sean McKeon
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance
 
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc
 
b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
 
b) Nature of the transaction    
  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
 
  1. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
  1. nil
 44237
  1. 0.01
 42800
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
As Above
e) Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
  2. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland
 
g) Additional Information  

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Des McCann
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer
 
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc
 
b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
 
b) Nature of the transaction  
  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
 
  1. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan
 
  1. Sale of ordinary shares of €0.01 each to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of awards referred to in (2) which is payable immediately.
 
  1. Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
  1. nil
 69181
  1. 0.01
 33288
  1. €4.3178
 17434
  1. €2.28
 7894
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
As Above
e) Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
  2. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
  3. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
  4. 2024-03-05 15.35 pm UTC
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland
 
g) Additional Information  

 

