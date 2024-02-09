|
09.02.2024 12:04:17
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: NOR-Notice of Results
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Announcement Date for 2023 Full-Year Results
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
Dublin and London | 9 February 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces it will release 2023 Full Year Results on Thursday 29th February 2024 at 07.00 GMT.
The senior management team will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors at 08.30 GMT on this date.
Please allow sufficient time for registration.
The Group’s Full Year Results, press release and presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 29th February 2024 https://dalatahotelgroup.com
ENDs
Contacts
Dalata Hotel Group plc
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance
T: +353 1 206 9400
E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland’s largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises 53 three and four-star hotels with 11,412 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 19 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland’s two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the period ended 30 June 2023, Dalata reported revenue of €284.8 million and a profit after tax of €42.0 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|302938
|EQS News ID:
|1834579
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
09.02.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: NOR-Notice of Results (EQS Group)
|
02.02.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holdings(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
02.02.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
09.01.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: BLR- Block Listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
|
03.01.24
|Dalata Agrees Extension to Continue Operating Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport (EQS Group)
|
02.01.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
02.01.24
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
21.12.23
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)