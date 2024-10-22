DataBee®, from Comcast Technology Solutions, achieves AWS Security Competency status

DataBee®, from Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS), today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status in Threat Detection and Response. Earning this badge underscores the value and impact that DataBee’s advanced capabilities can bring to customers with the DataBee Hive security, risk and compliance data fabric platform.

DataBee®, from Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS), has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status in Threat Detection and Response (Photo: Business Wire)

Achieving the AWS Security Competency designation requires deep technical AWS expertise, and this is reflected in the DataBee Hive platform, which helps customers transform vast amounts of security data into actionable insights for threat detection and response, as well as other key use cases.

AWS Security Competency enables customers to easily acquire AWS Partner cyber security offerings, validated by AWS. AWS security experts annually validate the tools used and operational processes of each AWS Security Competency partner to address specific cloud security challenges aligned to the categories and use cases that they have applied for. The AWS Security Competency provides a faster and easier experience for customers to select the right AWS Partner to help them achieve their goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence.

"Achieving this AWS Security Competency status demonstrates both our commitment to our customers to strive for the highest possible security posture, and to being a trusted partner to AWS and its customers,” said Andreas Ohrbeck, DataBee’s Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships. "AWS is the underlying cloud technology for our security data fabric platform, and as both a customer and a partner, we value the emphasis on technical and security expertise that AWS exhibits and requires of its partners.”

Comcast has a deep and wide-ranging relationship with AWS that goes back at least 10 years and spans multiple product lines and divisions. DataBee’s collaboration with AWS reflects the organization’s continued dedication to driving innovation and delivering high-quality security, risk and compliance solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers.

DataBee is working with AWS and other organizations on continued enhancements to the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), a collaborative, open-source project that aims to standardize security and security-related data to improve consistency, analysis, and collaboration.

DataBee is available on AWS Marketplace.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of one of the world’s leading media and technology companies, brings Comcast Corporation’s proven technologies to an evolving list of industries worldwide. We believe in continuous innovation, always looking for new and better ways to connect with our customers, as well as aggregate, distribute, and secure our own content, advertising, and data. We invest in and test these solutions, so you don’t have to — freeing you up to focus on accelerating your business, not your tech stack. Through our portfolio of solutions, we bring these innovations to the global marketplace, enabling our partners to think big, go beyond, and lead the way in media, technology, and cybersecurity. For more information, visit https://www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com or databee.buzz.

