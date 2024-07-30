DataBee™, From Comcast Technology Solutions, Introduces a Gen AI Powered Chatbot to Tackle the Challenge of Finding and Validating Asset Owners

DataBee™, from Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS), today announced a new generative AI-based chatbot called BeeKeeper AI™, which automatically finds and validates asset owners, closing security and compliance gaps caused by unknown or orphaned assets. Powered by Comcast’s patent-pending entity resolution technology, BeeKeeper AI is now part of DataBee for Security Hygiene, which works on top of the DataBee Hive™ security, risk and compliance data fabric platform to improve security hygiene through automated asset and owner discovery.

BeeKeeper AI uses gen AI to validate asset ownership via automated chat. DataBee for Security Hygiene makes predictions about asset ownership by analyzing who might own the asset and how the asset is engaged. Then BeeKeeper AI automatically reaches out to predicted users to verify asset information and ownership using the organization’s chat client. Unknown or orphaned assets or devices can have significant security vulnerabilities and compliance gaps, so matching up users with devices is critical to closing those gaps and to an organization’s overall security and asset hygiene.

"BeeKeeper AI is an excellent example of the responsible use of generative AI for cybersecurity,” said Scott Miserendino, Vice President of Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions, DataBee. "Because it’s working from a dataset that’s been cleaned and optimized by DataBee within a contained environment, BeeKeeper AI is powered by high quality, complete data and there are proper guardrails around its use and output. We’re looking forward to extending this gen AI chatbot capability to other security challenges over time.”

BeeKeeper AI uses a large language model (LLM) to support chat conversations with potential asset owners, engaging them via Microsoft Teams to ask the question, ‘are you the owner of this device?’. Depending on the answer, BeeKeeper AI can continue its quest—even handling odd-ball responses—until it finds and validates the asset owner. No manual effort is involved in any of this process.

"BeeKeeper AI gives valuable time back to IT, operations, security and compliance teams -- time that would otherwise be spent trying to locate and validate owners of unclaimed devices,” added Nicole Bucala, Vice President and General Manager of DataBee. "Our customers can keep these valuable people resources focused on what matters most and let BeeKeeper AI do the laborious work required to connect the dots between unclaimed assets and their proper owners.”

BeeKeeper AI is available for Private Preview with Microsoft Teams starting the first week of August 2024 and is estimated to be generally available as part of the DataBee Hive suite of offerings in September.

You can learn more about DataBee and all of its products and solutions at the Black Hat USA 2024 conference on August 7 and 8 in booth #4540, or request a meeting with one of our experts during the show.

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of one of the world’s leading media and technology companies, brings Comcast Corporation’s proven technologies to an evolving list of industries worldwide. We believe in continuous innovation, always looking for new and better ways to connect with our customers, as well as aggregate, distribute, and secure our own content, advertising, and data. We invest in and test these solutions, so you don’t have to — freeing you up to focus on accelerating your business, not your tech stack. Through our portfolio of solutions, we bring these innovations to the global marketplace, enabling our partners to think big, go beyond, and lead the way in media, technology, and cybersecurity. For more information, visit https://www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com or databee.buzz.

