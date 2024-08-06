DaVita Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $222.676 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $178.691 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $2.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $3.186 billion from $3.000 billion last year.

DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $222.676 Mln. vs. $178.691 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.50 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.186 Bln vs. $3.000 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.25 - $10.05