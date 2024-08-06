06.08.2024 22:09:52

DaVita Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $222.676 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $178.691 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $2.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $3.186 billion from $3.000 billion last year.

DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $222.676 Mln. vs. $178.691 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.50 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.186 Bln vs. $3.000 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.25 - $10.05

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DaVita HealthCare Partners Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DaVita HealthCare Partners Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc 122,40 -4,49% DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Märkte in Grün
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Mittwoch etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen zur Wochenmitte Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen