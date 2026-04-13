Service, Service, Service. Wir von BNP Paribas Zertifikate sagen "Ja" zu Austria. Sagen Sie "Ja" bei der Wahl für uns als Service-Anbieter des Jahres. -W-
13.04.2026 11:46:43

DAX Down Sharply As U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Fail

(RTTNews) - German stocks tumbled on Monday as oil prices climbed higher and bond yields rose after peace talks between the United States and Iran failed to bring about an agreement, and the U.S. Navy moved to block maritime traffic to and from Iran through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures jumped almost 8% to around $103 a barrel, raising concerns about inflation and economic growth once again.

Germany's benchmark DAX, which dropped to 23,502.00, was down 288.25 points or 1.2% at 23,566.94 a little while ago.

Continental, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens Energy, MTU Aero Engines and Deutsche Post lost 2%-2.7%.

Commerzbank drifted down 1.8%. Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen, Adidas, Siemens, Vonovia, Henkel, Heidelberg Materials, Daimler Truck Holding, Porsche Automobil Holding, Infineon, Fresenius, Mercedes-Benz and Beiersdorf lost 1%-1.5%.

Rheinmetall climbed about 1.3%. Bayer, RWE, E.ON, BASF and Munich RE posted modest gains.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer-- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich zu Wochenbeginn mit Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen