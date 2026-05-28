28.05.2026 11:55:01

DAX Modestly Lower As Middle East Concerns Weigh Again

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Thursday following U.S. conducting fresh strikes in Southern Iran and Tehran retaliating by targeting a U.S. air base. Inflation concerns rose as oil prices climbed higher.

According to Reuters, the U.S. launched fresh strikes in Iran near the Strait of Hormuz in the wee hours of Thursday, striking for the second time in 48 hours.

Iran said a return to war was unlikely, while Trump told a televised White House cabinet meeting that Tehran wanted a deal but had not yet offered enough.

"Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal. So far they haven't gotten there. We're not satisfied with it, but we will be," he said. "Either that or we'll have to just finish the job."

The benchmark DAX, which dropped to 25,079.50, was down 81.55 points or 0.33% at 25,136.41 a little while ago.

Bayer drifted down 2.5%. Siemens Energy, BMW, Fresenius, Hannover RE, Munich RE, Scout24, Fresenius Medical Care, Merck, Daimler Truck Holding and Mercedes-Benz shed 1%-1.7%.

Rheinmetall climbed nearly 4.5%. Infineon Technologies moved up nearly 2% and Adidas gained 1.85%, while SAP added about 1%. Deutsche Boerse and MTU Aero Engines posted modest gains.

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