26.02.2026 23:03:31

Dell Technologies Inc Reports Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.25 billion, or $3.37 per share. This compares with $1.53 billion, or $2.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dell Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.60 billion or $3.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.4% to $33.37 billion from $23.93 billion last year.

Dell Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.25 Bln. vs. $1.53 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.37 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $33.37 Bln vs. $23.93 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 34.7 B To $ 35.7 B

