Devonian Files Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) Application for Thykamine™ in Wound Healing

Devonian Health Group Inc. ("Devonian” or the "Corporation”) (TSXv: GSD; OTCQB: DVHGF), a clinical stage botanical pharmaceutical corporation, focused on developing a unique portfolio of botanical pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products, is pleased to announce that the Corporation has filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent application for seeking protection for thylakoids developed by the company such as Thykamine™ in wound healing. The filing of this PCT application will give the Corporation the option of seeking patent protection in about 157 PCT contracting states.

"The filing of this new patent application is a key component of our broad strategy in expanding our robust patent estate. The patent application highlights the positive impact of thylakoids developed by the Corporation such as Thykamine™ on the wound healing cascade, for example, by increasing the production of collagen, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor and Granulocyte Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor. Importantly, this filing is timely as we look to demonstrate the potential broad application of Thykamine™ as a therapeutic drug,” said Dr. André P. Boulet, Chief Scientific Officer of Devonian.

About Thykamine™

Thykamine™, the first pharmaceutical product issued from Devonian’s SUPREX™ platform, is a highly innovative product for the prevention and treatment of health conditions related to inflammation and oxidative stress including ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune disorders. The anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and immunomodulatory properties of Thykamine™ have been demonstrated by a considerable number of in vitro and in vivo studies as well as in a Phase IIa clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate distal ulcerative colitis and in a Phase II clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a late-stage botanical pharmaceutical corporation with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian’s core strategy is to develop prescription botanical drugs from plant materials and algae for the treatment of inflammatory-autoimmune diseases including but not limited to ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Based on a foundation of over 15 years of research, Devonian’s focus is further supported by a US-FDA set of regulatory guidelines favouring a more efficient drug development pathway for prescription botanical drug products over those of traditional prescription medicines.

Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings. Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the art extraction facility with full traceability ‘from the seed to the pill’. Acquired in 2018, Altius Healthcare Inc., its commercialization subsidiary, brings opportunities for further diversification and growth potential. Devonian is traded publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange”) (TSXV: GSD) and on OTCQB exchange (OTCQB: DVHGF).

