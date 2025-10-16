Dick's Sporting Goods Aktie

16.10.2025 15:27:22

DICK'S Sporting To Hire 14,000 Seasonal Teammates Ahead Of 2025 Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - Omni-channel retailer DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) announced Thursday that it expects to hire approximately 14,000 seasonal teammates for the upcoming 2025 holiday season. The company's eighth-annual "National Signing Day" will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, marking the official start of this year's recruiting push for seasonal positions.

The company said over 9,100 teammates will be hired to support DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, and Public Lands locations, while over 500 additional teammates will be hired for Going, Going, Gone! locations nationwide.

Outside of the National Signing Day efforts, Foot Locker, now a DICK'S Sporting Goods company, will add approximately 4,750 team members across Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, WSS and Champs store locations in North America this holiday season.

In addition to seasonal hiring, DICK'S has continued expanding its House of Sport footprint, with plans to open 13 House of Sport stores before the holidays.

As in previous years, all DICK'S and US Foot Locker stores and distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2025, to allow teammates to spend the holiday with loved ones..

The company is seeking applicants who are passionate about sports and customer service, eager to inspire and support athletes and customers. Seasonal teammates receive competitive pay and teammate discounts.

For DICK'S seasonal hiring, interested candidates can apply now by visiting dicks.com/jobs and searching for their nearest location to complete a seasonal job application.

They can then visit their local DICK'S location on National Signing Day, Wednesday, October 22nd, to interview and meet the team. Hiring will continue beyond that date until all seasonal positions are filled.

