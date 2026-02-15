Gemini Aktie
15.02.2026 12:45:00
Did Google's Gemini Just Say "Checkmate" to OpenAI's ChatGPT?
While there were many preceding events that led to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022 seemed to really trigger the start of what some are calling the fourth industrial revolution.ChatGPT took the internet by storm, and consumers were floored by the chatbot's capabilities, including its human-like conversational skills and its ability to generate content and images. ChatGPT caught on like wildfire and quickly became the fastest-growing consumer app of all time. But any product or service as popular as ChatGPT is likely to attract competition.And that's exactly what happened. Large tech players like Anthropic, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) developed their own large language models. Recently, Google's Gemini has made waves in the industry, reporting massive growth. Did Gemini just say "checkmate" to ChatGPT?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
