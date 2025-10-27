Quantum Computing Aktie

Did President Trump Just Do a Huge Favor for Quantum Computing Stocks?

Quantum computing stocks jumped on Thursday on some surprising news. The Trump administration is in talks to take a stake in several quantum computing companies, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal. Among the companies that the government is interested in are IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS). All three of those stocks jumped on the news, and related companies, like Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), also surged, and it is also considering competing for funding.The companies involved are discussing minimum investments of $10 million each.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
