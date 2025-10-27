Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
27.10.2025 14:30:00
Did President Trump Just Do a Huge Favor for Quantum Computing Stocks?
Quantum computing stocks jumped on Thursday on some surprising news. The Trump administration is in talks to take a stake in several quantum computing companies, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal. Among the companies that the government is interested in are IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS). All three of those stocks jumped on the news, and related companies, like Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), also surged, and it is also considering competing for funding.The companies involved are discussing minimum investments of $10 million each.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|14,91
|-5,15%