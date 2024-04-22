22 April 2024

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 19 April 2024 of the following transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR").

Mr Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer, exercised 26,408 vested nil-cost share options granted under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, a proportion of the vested award was sold to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise, while the remainder was retained.

Name Position Share Option Scheme Options exercised Shares sold for tax Shares retained Average price per share of sale (£) Date of sale Shareholding post transaction Shareholding percentage post transaction (%) Alasdair Robinson CLO 2014 LTIP 26,408 13,251 13,157 1.087 19-04-2024 Total – A. Robinson 163,157 0.07

