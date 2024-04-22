|
22.04.2024 13:29:32
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
22 April 2024
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 19 April 2024 of the following transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR").
Mr Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer, exercised 26,408 vested nil-cost share options granted under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, a proportion of the vested award was sold to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise, while the remainder was retained.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
|BMG4209G2077
|MSCM
|GKP
|213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
|317139
|1886075
