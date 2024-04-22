22.04.2024 13:29:32

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Director / PDMR Shareholding

22-Apr-2024 / 12:29 GMT/BST

 

 

22 April 2024

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

 

Director / PDMR Shareholding

 

 

Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 19 April 2024 of the following transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR").

 

Mr Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer, exercised 26,408 vested nil-cost share options granted under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, a proportion of the vested award was sold to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise, while the remainder was retained.

 

Name

Position

Share Option Scheme

Options exercised

Shares sold for tax

Shares retained

Average price per share of sale (£)

Date of sale

Shareholding post transaction

Shareholding percentage post transaction (%)

Alasdair Robinson

CLO

2014 LTIP

26,408

13,251

13,157

1.087

19-04-2024

Total – A. Robinson

163,157

0.07

 

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

 

 

 1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alasdair Robinson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Legal Officer

b)

 

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

b)

LEI

213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

 

ISIN: BMG4209G2077

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. Exercise of 26,408 Nil-cost options pursuant to 2014 LTIP (2021 award)

 

2.  Sale of 13,251 shares to cover tax liability 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0p

108.7p

26,408

13,251

 

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

-

Total

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)                     Total

0p

108.7p

26,408                          £0

     13,251               £14,403.84

 

e)

Date of the transaction

19 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 317139
EQS News ID: 1886075

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

