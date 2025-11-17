17 November 2025

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

First lifting of IOC pipeline exports

Gulf Keystone is pleased to confirm that a first lifting of Kurdistan crude allocated to the Company and other International Oil Companies (“IOCs”) for pipeline exports during September and October 2025 has been completed by the nominated trader at the Ceyhan oil terminal in Türkiye.

Payment for the Company’s share of the first lifting is expected to be received within the next 30 days, in line with the interim exports agreements that were previously announced by the Company on 26 September 2025. A second lifting for IOC allocation of Kurdistan crude exported in October 2025 is planned for the end of November 2025, with subsequent liftings and payments anticipated thereafter.

The Company plans to provide a further update next month as part of its regular December Operational & Corporate Update.

