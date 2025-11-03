Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)

Block Listing Six Monthly Return



03-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST



3 November 2025 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) (“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”) Block Listing Six Monthly Return (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Name of applicant: Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Name of scheme: Deferred Bonus Plan/Long Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 3 May 2025 To: 2 November 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 251,847 common shares of $1 each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): - Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): - Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 251,847 common shares of $1 each Name of contact: Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting: + 44(0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton Nick Hennis GKP@fticonsulting.com or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

