Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGZ5 / ISIN: BMG4209G2077
|
03.11.2025 08:00:31
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
3 November 2025
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|BMG4209G2077
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|GKP
|LEI Code:
|213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
|Sequence No.:
|406854
|EQS News ID:
|2221956
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.25
|Block Listing Six Monthly Return (EQS Group)
|
29.09.25
|Restart of Shaikan Field pipeline exports (EQS Group)
|
26.09.25
|Restart of Kurdistan crude exports via the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline (EQS Group)
|
18.09.25
|Interim Dividend Exchange Rate (EQS Group)
|
02.09.25
|Dividend Currency Elections (EQS Group)
|
16.07.25
|Update on Shaikan Field operations (EQS Group)
|
20.06.25
|Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
20.06.25