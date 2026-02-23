Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



23-Feb-2026 / 18:24 GMT/BST



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name EDDIE BYRNE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional award of 608,180 ordinary shares of €0.10 each (being 135% of base salary) to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. SUBJECT TO RECEIVING SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT, an additional award equivalent to 15% of salary will be granted to EDDIE BYRNE following the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting. THIS IS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE COMPANY’s REMUNERATION POLICY AND Further details WILL BE SET OUT IN THE 2025 DIRECTORS’ REMUNERATION REPORT. Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance period to year-end 2028 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares Nil 608,180 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price NIL – conditional award of 608,180 ordinary shares of €0.10 each valued as at 19 February 2026 at a price of €1.086 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant date. e) Date of the transaction Conditional award made on 19 February 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue g) Additional Information NONE Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name BRIAN FAGAN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional award of 360,403 ordinary shares of €0.10 each to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2028 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares Nil 360,403 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price NIL – conditional award of 360,403 ordinary shares of €0.10 each valued as at 19/2/2026 at a price of €1.086 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant date. e) Date of the transaction Conditional award made on 19/2/2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading venue g) Additional Information NONE Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name ANNA-MARIE CURRY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status COMPANY SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional award of 73,976 ordinary shares of €0.10 each to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance period to year-end 2028 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares Nil 73,976 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price NIL – conditional award of 73,976 ordinary shares of €0.10 each valued as at 19/2/2026 at a price of €1.086 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant date. e) Date of the transaction Conditional award made on 19/2/2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue g) Additional Information NONE Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name EDDIE BYRNE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 121,523 ORDINARY SHARES of €0.10 EACH c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares €1.09 121,523 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 121,523 ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF €1.09 PER SHARE e) Date of the transaction 19/02/2026 f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN g) Additional Information NONE Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name BRIAN FAGAN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 82,980 ORDINARY SHARES of €0.10 EACH c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares €1.09 82,980 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 82,980 ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF €1.09 PER SHARE e) Date of the transaction 19/2/2026 f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN g) Additional Information NONE Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name ANNA-MARIE CURRY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status COMPANY SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 23,219 ORDINARY SHARES of €0.10 EACH c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares €1.09 23,219 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 23,219 ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF €1.09 PER SHARE e) Date of the transaction 19/02/2026 f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN g) Additional Information NONE

