Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
|
20.02.2026 10:15:05
Holding(s) in Company
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon, SN1 1HH on 19th February 2026.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|Sequence No.:
|418776
|EQS News ID:
|2279310
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|
20.02.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
19.02.26
|Dividend Declaration (EQS Group)
|
30.01.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
28.01.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
22.01.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
19.01.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
19.01.26