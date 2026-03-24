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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP)
Director / PDMR Shareholdings
24-March-2026 / 15:30 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
24 March 2026
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)
Director / PDMR Shareholdings
Gulf Keystone announces the following transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") on the London Stock Exchange.
Clare Kinahan, Chief HR Officer, sold a total of 50,000 common shares in the Company on 23 March 2026 at a volume weighted average price of 216.3321p per common share. Following the transactions, Clare Kinahan owns 7,595 common shares in the Company.
Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer, sold a total of 50,000 common shares in the Company on 23 March 2026 at a volume weighted average price of 206.0993p per common share. On 24 March 2026, Alasdair Robinson purchased a total of 6,536 shares at a price of 201.27p per common share through an Individual Savings Account (“ISA”). Also on 24 March 2026, Rhona Robinson, the spouse of Alasdair Robinson, purchased 4,925 shares at a price of 202.89p per common share through an ISA. Following the transactions, Alasdair Robinson owns 143,267 common shares in the Company and Rhona Robinson owns 4,925 shares, in aggregate representing 0.07% of the issued share capital of the Company.
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
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1
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Clare Kinahan
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2
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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Chief HR Officer
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b)
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Initial notification/Amendment
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Initial notification
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3
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Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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a)
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Name
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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
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b)
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LEI
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213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
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4
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Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
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a)
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Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
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Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Disposal
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price(s)
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Volume(s)
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216.3313p
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20,000
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216.3327p
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30,000
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d)
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Aggregated information
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-
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Aggregated volume
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-
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Price
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50,000
216.3321p
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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23 March 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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London Stock Exchange
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1
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Alasdair Robinson
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2
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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Chief Legal Officer
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b)
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Initial notification/Amendment
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Initial notification
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3
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Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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a)
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Name
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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
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b)
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LEI
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213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
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4
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Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
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a)
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Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
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Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Disposal
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price(s)
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Volume(s)
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206.0993p
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32,646
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206.0994p
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17,354
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d)
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Aggregated information
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-
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Aggregated volume
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-
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Price
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50,000
206.0993p
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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23 March 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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London Stock Exchange
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1
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Alasdair Robinson
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2
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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Chief Legal Officer
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b)
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Initial notification/Amendment
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Initial notification
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3
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Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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a)
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Name
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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
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b)
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LEI
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213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
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4
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Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
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a)
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Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
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Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Acquisition
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price(s)
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Volume(s)
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201.27p
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6,536
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d)
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Aggregated information
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-
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Aggregated volume
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-
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Price
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6,536
201.27p
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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24 March 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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London Stock Exchange
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1
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Rhona Robinson
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2
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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Spouse of Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer
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b)
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Initial notification/Amendment
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Initial notification
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3
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Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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a)
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Name
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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
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b)
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LEI
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213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
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4
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Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
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a)
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Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
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Common shares of $1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Acquisition
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price(s)
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Volume(s)
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202.89p
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4,925
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d)
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Aggregated information
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-
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Aggregated volume
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-
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Price
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4,925
202.89p
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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24 March 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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London Stock Exchange
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News