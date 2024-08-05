|
Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
It didn't take long for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) to go from being the belle of the ball to seeing its gold carriage turn into a pumpkin. Shares of Disney, which were trading 38% higher in 2024 at its March peak, are now trading lower year to date. Disney needs a catalyst to get back on track, and it could happen as soon as this week.The company reports its latest financial results this week on Wednesday. There's a lot riding on what it has to say about its fiscal third quarter that ended in June and what it sees happening in the near term.There's also a big fan event happening later in the week. Disney is expected to announce upcoming theme-park projects, theatrical releases, and shows. It's time for the company to turn today's pumpkin into a fairy-tale ending.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
