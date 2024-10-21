|
21.10.2024 17:15:00
Disney World Rival Sets the Stage for a Springtime Showdown
Theme park fans know that the battleground is set in central Florida next year. Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) top rival is opening a fresh gated attraction next year, the first major theme park introduced in this country in 25 years. Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Epic Universe -- just outside of the current Universal Orlando resort -- will turn heads with richly themed areas dedicated to popular franchises. Now we know exactly when those turning heads can start lining up at the turnstiles.Comcast's Universal Orlando recently announced that Epic Universe will officially open on May 22 next year. The next-gen park will open two years late from its initially announced 2023 debut, but opening in the springtime will make sure that guests make the Epic Universe part of their summertime travel plans next year.It's shaping up to be a big moment for Comcast. It doesn't mean that Disney will wind up on the short end of the vacation stick.
