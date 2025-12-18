DJT Jumps 40.21% On $6 Bln All-Stock Merger With TAE Technologies

(RTTNews) - Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) shares climbed 40.21%, closing at $14.68, up $4.21, following the company's announcement that it has signed a definitive all-stock merger agreement with fusion energy developer TAE Technologies valued at more than $6 billion.

The stock opened near $10.50, reached an intraday high of $15.20, and showed a low of $10.45, compared with a previous close of $10.47. DJT is listed on the NasdaqGS.

The merger will combine Trump Media's capital resources and public market access with TAE's advanced fusion technology. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of each company are expected to own approximately 50 percent of the combined entity, which plans to site and begin construction of a utility-scale fusion power plant in 2026, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. Fusion power is expected to provide abundant, reliable electricity to support sectors such as AI infrastructure.

This strategic move marks a significant expansion beyond Trump Media's traditional social media operations into clean energy and advanced technology, as investors reacted positively to the potential creation of one of the world's first publicly traded fusion energy companies.

Trading volume was indicating strong investor interest following the strategic pivot announcement. DJT's 52-week range is approximately $3.85 to $15.20, with the stock trading near its yearly high after the merger news.