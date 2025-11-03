Kellanova Aktie

Kellanova für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853265 / ISIN: US4878361082

03.11.2025 07:46:52

DKSH Holding Subsidiary Signs Deal To Market Kellanova Iconic Products In Malaysia

(RTTNews) - DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods, a division of DKSH Holding AG (DKSH.SW), Monday said that it has signed a strategic deal with subsidiaries of American food manufacturing company Kellanova (K) for the distribution of the latter's iconic brands like Kellogg's and Pringles in Malaysia.

Through this partnership, DKSH Holding, which offers market expansion services, said that consumers in Malaysia will now have more access to a wide range of popular products, like Kellogg's Froot Loops, Coco Galaxy, and Corn Flakes as well as Pringles Original and Sour Cream & Onion.

As per the terms of the agreement, DKSH will provide extensive market expansion services for Kellogg's and Pringles in Peninsular Malaysia. These include sales, trade marketing, distribution and logistics, credit and collection, and merchandising. While the Pringles products will be distributed across all channels, including Food Services, all Kellogg's products will be available across all channels, except Food Services, the company said in an official statement.

In addition, DKSH said that it will also implement impactful trade marketing initiatives like promotional activities and merchandising programs to enhance in-store visibility and consumer engagement.

On the Swiss Exchange, DKSH.SW ended Friday's trading at 56.00 Swiss francs, down 0.36 percent.

On the NYSE, K ended Friday's trading at $83.06, down 0.08 percent.

Nachrichten zu Kellanova (ex Kellogg's)

Analysen zu Kellanova (ex Kellogg's)

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kellanova (ex Kellogg's) 71,52 -0,72% Kellanova (ex Kellogg's)

