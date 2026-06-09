Moderna Aktie

Moderna für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079

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09.06.2026 13:11:00

Does Moderna Need to Start Making Money?

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is best known for its COVID-19 vaccines, which were fast-tracked for approval in 2020 and subsequently generated tens of billions of dollars in revenue.However, a lot has changed in the past few years. Although Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines remain its primary revenue stream, sales are just a fraction of what they were during the pandemic. Plus, the company is losing money hand over fist, posting a $2.8 billion net loss in 2025 and expecting billions in losses in 2026 as well.Based on this, you might think Moderna would be a terrible investment. But I'm not sure that's the case, and there are three main reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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