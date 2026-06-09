Moderna Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079
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09.06.2026 13:11:00
Does Moderna Need to Start Making Money?
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is best known for its COVID-19 vaccines, which were fast-tracked for approval in 2020 and subsequently generated tens of billions of dollars in revenue.However, a lot has changed in the past few years. Although Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines remain its primary revenue stream, sales are just a fraction of what they were during the pandemic. Plus, the company is losing money hand over fist, posting a $2.8 billion net loss in 2025 and expecting billions in losses in 2026 as well.Based on this, you might think Moderna would be a terrible investment. But I'm not sure that's the case, and there are three main reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Moderna Inc
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04.06.26
|S&P 500-Wert Moderna-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Moderna-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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03.06.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
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21.05.26
|S&P 500-Papier Moderna-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Moderna von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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19.05.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 fällt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
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19.05.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
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14.05.26
|S&P 500-Titel Moderna-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Moderna von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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14.05.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 startet in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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13.05.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 sackt zum Handelsstart ab (finanzen.at)