|
28.03.2024 11:38:00
Dole plc 2023 Annual Report Available to Shareholders
Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) (the "Company”) announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Report”), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) on March 28, 2024, can be accessed in the "Financials” section of the Company’s website at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company’s Annual Report, free of charge, by contacting the Company at Dole plc, 29 North Anne Street, Dublin 7, D07 PH36, Ireland, Attention: Investor Relations. If shareholders prefer, they can also request a hard copy by emailing investors@doleplc.com.
About Dole plc:
A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.
Category: Financial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240327230712/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dole PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
28.02.24
|Ausblick: Dole legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Dole legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.11.23
|Ausblick: Dole stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Dole stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Dole PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dole PLC Registered Shs
|10,87
|-1,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.