|
13.03.2024 21:53:00
Dole plc Announces Completion of Sale of Progressive Produce to Arable Capital
Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole”) has today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its 65% equity stake in Progressive Produce LLC to PTF Holdings, LLC ("PTF Holdings”), the parent company of Pacific Trellis Fruit, LLC. PTF Holdings is a portfolio company of Arable Capital Partners, LLC ("Arable”). Dole has received gross cash proceeds of $120.25 million from this sale. Additional details of the transaction can be found in a press release issued on February 27, 2024.
About Dole plc:
A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh produce sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place. For more information visit our website at www.doleplc.com.
About Arable Capital Partners:
Arable Capital Partners is a leader in sustainable food and agribusiness investing and partners with businesses and owners across the food value chain. Arable currently has five platform investments, including Pacific Trellis Fruit, organicgirl, Royal Ridge Fruits, Blazer Wilkinson Gee and Laurel Ag & Water. For more information about Arable visit its website at www.arablecp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240313209228/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dole PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
28.02.24
|Ausblick: Dole legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Dole legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.11.23
|Ausblick: Dole stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Dole stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Dole PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dole PLC Registered Shs
|10,74
|-0,74%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt fester -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Handel nach Sprung über 18.000er-Marke stabil -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende schwächer
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt stärker präsentierte, übersprang der deutsche Leitindex erstmals die 18.000-Punkte-Marke. An den US-Börsen ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Zur Wochenmitte tendieren die asiatischen Aktienmärkte letztendlich etwas tiefer.