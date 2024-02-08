|
08.02.2024 12:12:00
Dole plc Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release
Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 on Thursday, February 29, 2024, prior to the market opening. The company’s management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
A presentation to accompany the discussion will be uploaded to the company website along with a press release and other supplemental financial information.
The live webcast and a replay after the event can be accessed at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations
The conference call can be joined by dialling (646) 307-1963 in the US or +353 (1) 582 2023 in Ireland and +44 20 3481 4247 for UK and other international participants. The conference ID is 2525779.
About Dole plc:
A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.
Category: Financial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208756255/en/
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dole PLC Registered Shs
|10,10
|-0,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.