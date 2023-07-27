|
27.07.2023 12:00:00
Dole plc Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Thursday, August 17, 2023, prior to the market opening. The company’s management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
A presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on the company website along with a press release and other supplemental financial information.
The live webcast and a replay after the event can be accessed at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations
The conference call can be accessed live by dialling (646) 307-1963 in the US or +353 (1) 582 2023 in Ireland and +44 20 3481 4247 for UK and other international participants. The conference ID is 4317462.
About Dole plc:
A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dole PLC Registered Shs
|12,14
|0,25%
