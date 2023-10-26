Dole plc Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Thursday, November 16, 2023, prior to the market opening. The company’s management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on the company website along with a press release and other supplemental financial information.

The live webcast and a replay after the event can be accessed at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations

The conference call can be accessed live by dialling (646) 307-1963 in the US or +353 (1) 582 2023 in Ireland and +44 20 3481 4247 for UK and other international participants. The conference ID is 6406315.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Category: Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231026769073/en/