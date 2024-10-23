|
23.10.2024 12:00:00
Dole plc Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, prior to the market opening. The company’s management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
A presentation to accompany the discussion will be uploaded to the company website along with a press release and other supplemental financial information.
The live webcast and a replay after the event can be accessed at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations or directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/260903590.
The conference call can be accessed by registering at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I37635213. The conference ID is 37635.
About Dole plc:
A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.
Category: Financial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241023524009/en/
