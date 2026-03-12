Dollar General Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A0YEES / ISIN: US2566771059
|
12.03.2026 12:19:51
Dollar General Issues FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) said, for fiscal 2026, it expects: net sales growth in the range of approximately 3.7% to 4.2%; same-store sales growth in the range of approximately 2.2% to 2.7%; and EPS in the range of approximately $7.10 to $7.35. The company reiterated plans to execute approximately 4,730 real estate projects in fiscal 2026. The financial guidance assumes no share repurchases in fiscal 2026.
Fourth quarter net income was $426.3 million, an increase of 122.9% compared to $191.2 million, last year. EPS increased 121.8% to $1.93 from $0.87. Net sales increased 5.9% to $10.9 billion in the fourth quarter compared to $10.3 billion, a year ago. Same-store sales increased 4.3%.
On March 11, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on common stock, payable on or before April 21, 2026 to shareholders of record on April 7, 2026.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Dollar General shares are down 3.54 percent to $139.75.
