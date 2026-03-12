Dollar General Corporation Aktie

Dollar General Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YEES / ISIN: US2566771059

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.03.2026 12:19:51

Dollar General Issues FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) said, for fiscal 2026, it expects: net sales growth in the range of approximately 3.7% to 4.2%; same-store sales growth in the range of approximately 2.2% to 2.7%; and EPS in the range of approximately $7.10 to $7.35. The company reiterated plans to execute approximately 4,730 real estate projects in fiscal 2026. The financial guidance assumes no share repurchases in fiscal 2026.

Fourth quarter net income was $426.3 million, an increase of 122.9% compared to $191.2 million, last year. EPS increased 121.8% to $1.93 from $0.87. Net sales increased 5.9% to $10.9 billion in the fourth quarter compared to $10.3 billion, a year ago. Same-store sales increased 4.3%.

On March 11, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on common stock, payable on or before April 21, 2026 to shareholders of record on April 7, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Dollar General shares are down 3.54 percent to $139.75.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dollar General Corporation

mehr Nachrichten