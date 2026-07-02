Dollar Tree Aktie
WKN DE: A0NFQC / ISIN: US2567461080
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02.07.2026 14:12:14
Dollar Tree Board Replenishes $2.5 Bln Share Buyback Authorization
(RTTNews) - Retailer Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced on Thursday that its board has replenished its share repurchase authorization to $2.5 billion, including amounts remaining under the prior program.
"The replenishment of our share repurchase authorization reinforces our commitment to disciplined capital allocation and reflects our confidence in Dollar Tree's long-term growth," commented Michel C. Creedon, Jr., Chief Executive Officer.
The authorization, first approved in July 2025, has no expiration date and allows the company to buy back shares in the open market or through private transactions.
Dollar Tree repurchased $500 million of common stock in June 2026 through a block trade with selling stockholders including funds affiliated with Mantle Ridge LP. After that transaction, about $700 million remained under its existing authorization.
In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Dollar Tree were up 1.30 percent, changing hands at $122.72, after closing Wednesday's regular session 0.17 percent higher.
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