Donaldson Company Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $113.9 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Donaldson Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $110.7 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $935.4 million from $900.1 million last year.

Tod Carpenter, CEO of Donaldson Company, said: “Our first quarter results represent a strong start to fiscal 2026, driven by solid sales growth, leverage on higher sales and benefits from cost optimization initiatives. In the face of a dynamic macro landscape, and consistent with the value created by our robust portfolio of businesses and product offerings, we gained market share in key businesses and grew replacement part sales through our razor-to-sell-razorblades model. Combined with ongoing expense management, we converted sales growth of 4% into 13% adjusted EPS growth.”