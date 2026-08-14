Dong Suh Reports Strong Q2 Results

(RTTNews) - Dong Suh Companies Inc. (026960.KS) on Friday, reported revenue of KRW 135.7 billion for the second quarter of 2026, compared with KRW 136.9 billion in the same quarter of 2025.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was KRW 40.8 billion, compared with KRW 40.5 billion a year earlier, while earnings per share stood at KRW 413.0, compared with KRW 410.0 in the prior-year quarter.

For the first six months of 2026, revenue was KRW 271.0 billion, compared with KRW 265.7 billion in the same period of 2025. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was KRW 83.9 billion, compared with KRW 84.3 billion, while earnings per share was KRW 850.0, compared with KRW 855.0.

Dong Suh closed Friday's trading at KRW 26,300.00, up KRW 100.00 or 0.38 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.