dormakaba reduces CO2 emissions: Commissioning of 21,000 solar panels at three production sites
Rümlang, 1 February 2024 – In the last three months, dormakaba has started operating three photovoltaic power plants with a total of 21,000 solar panels on the roofs of its production sites in Melaka (Malaysia), Suzhou (China), and Taishan (China). The solar installations are planned to produce more than 11,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity annually and to save almost 7,000 tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) annually. This initiative to expand the use of renewable energy is part of dormakaba's climate transition plan, which aims to reduce operational emissions by 42% by 2030 – with a baseline of 74,770 tons of CO2e in financial year 2019/20.
"The commissioning of the solar panels is a significant step towards achieving our CO2 emission reduction target and contributing to the transition to a low-carbon economy. This measure is both ecologically beneficial and makes economic sense due to the expected high carbon price in the future. The on-site solar panel installations contribute to 25% of the total savings planned in our climate transition plan. Besides this, we are also working on energy efficiency projects, electrifying the vehicle fleet, improving fuel consumption, and reducing the use of heating fuels," says Stephanie Ossenbach, Group Sustainability Officer of dormakaba.
Key data of the solar energy projects:
In the recent years, dormakaba has installed solar panels on the rooftops of its manufacturing sites worldwide. For example, its manufacturing facility in Chennai (India) generates enough solar energy on-site to cover 100% of its electricity needs (440 solar panels). Furthermore, the Key & Wall Solutions factories in Senai (Malaysia) and Greater Noida (India) also consume energy from their solar installations, covering 42% and 15% of their electricity needs, respectively.
dormakaba has committed to an industry-leading sustainability framework with over 30 ambitious ESG targets as part of its Shape4Growth strategy. The framework spans both social and environmental spheres, including promotion of diversity and inclusion, sustainable development of our suppliers, fostering a proactive safety culture, and strong human rights due diligence amongst others.
Visit dormakaba’s latest Sustainability Report to learn about its goals and results: https://report.dormakaba.com/2022_23/sustainability/
