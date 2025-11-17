NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.11.2025 14:25:00

Down 58%, This Fast-Growing Fintech Stock Could Be a Brilliant Buy Right Now

In many ways, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a banner year. A new artificial intelligence (AI) model has significantly improved conversion rates on loan applications for the AI-powered loan originator. Revenue growth has accelerated, and the company has returned to a profit according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) after struggling earlier in the post-pandemic era.However, you wouldn't know that by looking at the stock chart. As you can see below, Upstart stock has plunged this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten